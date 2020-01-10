Fined for illegal possession of gun cartridges

Contact
Bishop's Street Courthouse
A Derry man was this week fined for being in the illegal possession of shotgun cartridges.
Roland Ryan McIlwee (26), of Rossnagalliagh Park , admitted one charge of possessing the cartridges on 7 December last year. The court was told that during a search ten cartridges were found in a bag, one in an old gun case and another in a drawer.
The court heard when McIlwee was arrested he made a “no comment” interview but he did supply a prepared statement in which he said he had had a shotgun which he had relinquished the previous July.
The court was told a check revealed he had handed in a gun but no ammunition. Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, told the court McIlwee had given up the gun but left some of the ammunition behind, adding the offence was one of “carelessness” and there was no “sinister intentions.” A destruction order was issued for the ammunition and McIlwee fined £150.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Cancer Focus NI Keeping Well van team who bring health checks to community venues and workplaces all over Northern Ireland.
Enda McKaigue, Louise Breen and Joseph Mallon of Mallon Mcormick Solicitors are pictured with Steph Ellis from NI Chest Heart and Stroke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.