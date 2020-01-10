Fined for illegal possession of gun cartridges

A Derry man was this week fined for being in the illegal possession of shotgun cartridges.



Roland Ryan McIlwee (26), of Rossnagalliagh Park , admitted one charge of possessing the cartridges on 7 December last year. The court was told that during a search ten cartridges were found in a bag, one in an old gun case and another in a drawer.



The court heard when McIlwee was arrested he made a “no comment” interview but he did supply a prepared statement in which he said he had had a shotgun which he had relinquished the previous July.



The court was told a check revealed he had handed in a gun but no ammunition. Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, told the court McIlwee had given up the gun but left some of the ammunition behind, adding the offence was one of “carelessness” and there was no “sinister intentions.” A destruction order was issued for the ammunition and McIlwee fined £150.