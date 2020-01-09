Welcome for out-of-hours HE homeless support line

The launch of a new out-of-hours homeless support line by the Housing Executive has been welcomed by Derry Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.



Councillor Duffy, her party's group leader on Derry City and Strabane Council, said: “It’s welcome news that the Housing Executive has launched a new out-of-hours homeless support service.



“A service like this which provides help to the homeless when they need it, outside of normal working hours, is long overdue.



“We have written to the Housing Executive seeking clarification on how people can access this service, what emergency accommodation is available and how this complements existing homeless support.”