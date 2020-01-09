Striking Derry Nurses pledge to fight on

Contact
Nursing staff on the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital, yesterday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Derry nurses have vowed to continue their strike action until their demands over both pay parity and patient safety are met.
Nurses and health care staff took to the picket lines at Altnagelvin and Gransha Hospitals yesterday and will hold a second 12-hour strike tomorrow.
Speaking from the picket line at Altnagelvin, theatre nurse and international nurse co-ordinator, Jonah Atos, said patient safety was the primary reason behind their decision to take industrial action.
She said: "We are fighting for the safety of patients and it seems like no one is listening. We just want our voices to be heard. I have seen operations cancelled because there aren't enough nurses.
"I have seen my colleagues crying because they are so disappointed and they know how many years patients have waited for these operations."
Mrs Atos, who is from the Philippines but has lived and worked in Derry for 18 years, said even if pay parity with nurses in England, Scotland and Wales was granted, strike action would continue until staffing levels were addressed. We can't compromise. It has to be both," she said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Nursing staff on the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital, yesterday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Jonah Atos, a theatre nurse and iInternational nurse coordinator at Altnagelvin Hospita,l said strike action would continue until concerns over patient safety were addressed.
Paul Terrington, PwC Head of Regions, DfE Deputy Secretary Heather Cousins and Ian McConnell, PwC partner.
Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.