Funeral of Derry Bishop James Mehaffey to take place at weekend

The late Bishop James Mehaffey
The funeral of the retired Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, James Mehaffey, will take place at the weeekend.
Bishop Mehaffey, who was 88 and late of 10 Clearwater in the Waterside, passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital last night.
His funeral service will take place this Saturday, 11th January, at 2.00pm in St. Columb’s Cathedral.
A cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday next, 13th January, at 1.30pm.
See More : Book of condolence to open in Guildhall in memory of Bishop Mehaffey
