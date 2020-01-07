Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry has the cheapest meat free burgers in Britain-it's official

New research reveals local diners can pick up a bargain veggie meal

Derry has the cheapest meat free burgers in Britain-it's official

Derry has the cheapest veggie burgers

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The cheapest meat free burgers can be found right here in Derry, new research has revealed.
You can pick up a vegetable based burger for an average price of £6.50 in the city compared to an average across the North of £9.20.
Southampton is the priciest place to grab a meat-free burger, with one costing on average £13.10.  

According to the Vegan Society, there are 600,000 vegans in Britain and almost one in three people are now reducing or cutting out their meat intake.

Finance experts Ocean Finance carried out the investigation into which regions offer the most vegan/plant based options and at a reasonable price.

It analysed 1,380 menu items from 345 of Britain’s top rated diners, pubs and restaurants based on TripAdvisor user scores to uncover the best value cities. 

Their research revealed that 48% of top-rated restaurants still don’t offer an on-menu vegan alternative. 

But vegetarian meals are cheaper and you can save on average 14% by ordering a meat-free alternative.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie