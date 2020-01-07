Contact
We are hiring! Exciting opportunities for Advertising Sales Executives in Derry Post, Derry News and DerryNow.com
Advertising Sales Executives
Multimedia Attractive salary package
Derry
Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector.
If you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.
About us
Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Sales Executives to join the advertising sales team working on the Derry News, Derry Now and County Derry Post.
About the role
As an Advertising Sales Executive you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. You’ll be part of an experienced and dedicated team and will be fully supported in understanding the role and how to achieve targets
About you
Previous customer facing or telesales experience (retail or call centre) would be desirable but is not essential for this role. Above all else we are seeking ambitious people with strong communication skills who can build relationships with existing and potential customers. To be a success you’ll need to be energetic, self-motivated and able to think on your feet. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.
We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit
To apply
Please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie
Strictly No Agencies
