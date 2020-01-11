Kilrea WI raises £1000 for charity

Contact
L-R: Maud Steele (Flower Show Chairperson), Sharon Moon (Flower Show Treasurer), Yvonne Monteith (Fundraising Coordinator NICHS Causeway Area), Evelyn Kelso (Flower Show Treasurer).
Kilrea WI has raised over £1000 for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS) charity.
The money was raised from the group's annual Flower Show and was presented to to Yvonne Monteith of the NICHS, Causeway area at the December meeting.
President Ann McLaughlin warmly welcomed everyone before Margaret Bamford, immediate past chairperson of the Flower Show, was presented with a gift voucher for her inspirational leadership spanning 29 years.
After the monthly business was conducted, a delicious hot buffet meal, prepared and served by the staff from Memory Lane, was enjoyed by everyone present. Elizabeth Moon gave a comprehensive vote of thanks.
The monthly competition was '‘A Bling Brooch or Earrings’.
First place went to Alison Torrens; second to Sheena Gilmore while Pamela Henderson won the entertainment game.
Evelyn Kelso was birthday girl and the Christmas hamper was won by Etta Lytle.
WI member Geri O’Kane entertained everyone with sing-a-long to Christmas music, armchair aerobics and party games.
The meeting closed with ‘A Countrywoman’s Song’.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in Kilrea Primary School and new members are always very welcome.
