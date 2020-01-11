'Substandard' street lighting to be replaced in Dungiven housing area

Contact
Street lighting at Homelea Park in Dungiven will be replaced before the end of April.
"Substandard" street lighting in a Dungiven housing area is to be replaced after lobbying by a local councillor.
Benbradagh Sinn Féin representative Sean McGlinchey highlighted issues raised by Homelea Park residents to the Department for Infrastructure.
Benbradagh Sinn Fein Councillor Sean McGlinchey.
Cllr McGlinchey said he has now been informed that work to address the safety issues raised will be completed before the end of April.
"I welcome the response from the Department for Infrastructure that the lighting in Holmlea Park, Dungiven, does not indeed comply with current standards and cannot be retrofitted due the heights and spacing of the columns, but instead will be entirely replaced by new street lighting installation."
He added: The level of lighting has been substandard for some time causing concerns among residents and I am also delighted with the proposed timescale which will see work commence before the end of this financial year."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.