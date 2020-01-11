Busy mum-of-three sheds over five stone in less than a year

Busy mum of three Cathy made the decision during her last pregnancy that once the baby was born she was going to lose weight.



Having suffered with gestational diabetes in her last two pregnancies, Cathy knew she didn’t want to end up with diabetes in the future.



So, last January, Cathy decided she was joining Slimming World.

Cathy before she started on her Slimming World journey.



She knew having a newborn, a three year-old and a five year-old wasn’t going to be easy, but she didn’t let it stop her.

And in December - just less than a year - Cathy became a target member with an amazing weight loss of 5 and a half stone.

Cathy says she loves food optimising as she can still have all her favourite foods without the guilt.

Cathy's amazing progress.



"My favourite meal is chilli con carne, basmati rice and side salad with melted cheese on top," she said.

Getting to target for Cathy has involved making that extra little bit of time for herself and with planning and preparation.

And having that all important shopping list at hand on a Saturday for her weekly shop means that everything is ready when needed during the week.



As well as this, Cathy believes that making her Slimming World journey all about lifestyle changes means that she will remain at target, she loves being able to keep up with the kids, getting the whole family out walking and on bike rides, there's no more sitting on the sofa.



Cathy’s top tip to anyone starting on their journey is to go to group each week - no matter what group is there to offer support & not to judge, everyone there has the same struggles.



