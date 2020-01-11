New venue for Hearing Aid Support Session

Action on Hearing Loss’ Hearing Aid User Support Session in Maghera has moved to Maghera Day Centre, 26 Coleraine Rd.



The sessions, ran in association with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, will take place on the last Monday on the month. Next sessions are Monday 27th January, 24th February and 30th March from 12.30-2.30pm.



The free drop in sessions provide new batteries, earmould cleaning and retubing for NHS hearing aid users, and support with hearing aids. For more information contact Sue Gilchrist: 07940 160672; Susan.Gilchrist@hearingloss.org.uk