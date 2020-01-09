PwC Assured Skills Academy offering 20 high quality training places

The Department for the Economy and PwC have launched a new Assured Skills Academy offering 20 high quality training places for people with a degree and an ambition to future proof their skill set.

Applications are open now for the Academy, which will see participants receive nine weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training in data analytics at Belfast Met.

Speaking about the opportunities available, Heather Cousins, Deputy Secretary at the Department for the Economy, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people with a degree to gain the skills they need to compete for jobs in the growing professional services industry where data skills are critical to many roles.

“Participants who successfully complete the Academy will gain industry recognised qualifications and be guaranteed a job interview with PwC. I urge anyone with an interest in entering this exciting sector to apply.”

She added: “This new Academy is a result of the announcement in November last year of more than 600 Assured Skills training places for potential roles at PwC, with support from the Department, and is further evidence of the strength of the local professional services sector.”

Claire McNally, PwC’s Head of Capability and Development in its Operate division, said: “We are very keen to bring on board graduates from a range of backgrounds and disciplines. No experience in data analytics is required in order to apply – the Assured Skills Academy provides extensive and high quality training through Belfast Met and puts participants on a very strong footing to compete for a job with PwC.

“This is an exciting time for the company, with unprecedented growth in Northern Ireland and we look forward to welcoming new people to our company in the near future.”

Academy participants will receive training in a range of data analytics techniques, including data architecture modelling, excel, SQL, Introduction to python, Human Skills and Introduction to power bi.

Damian Duffy of Belfast Met said: “Belfast Met is a leading provider of pre-employment training that is industry-relevant and equips participants with hard and soft skills that will help them operate in the business world. We look forward to welcoming Academy participants onto this exciting course over the next five years.”

As well as industry-relevant training, Academy participants will receive a training allowance of £150 per week, travel expenses and may also be eligible for childcare allowance.

Applications are now open – more information and details of how to apply available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/ assured-skills