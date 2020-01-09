Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

McGlone encourages Gaeilgeoirí to apply for Líofa

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has encouraged Irish Language students, young and old, to apply for the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme for assistance with the cost of studying the language.

McGlone encourages Gaeilgeoirí to apply for Líofa

Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has encouraged Irish Language students, young and old, to apply for the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme for assistance with the cost of studying the language.

Speaking after the scheme opened for 2020, Mr McGlone said: “There is a long, rich history of Irish Language students spending time in the Gaeltacht, immersing themselves in communities where the language is a lived and loved experience. The Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary provides an opportunity for students, both young and old, from less well-off backgrounds to attend the Gaeltacht and further their understanding both of the language and those communities where it’s used daily.

“I would encourage anyone who has signed up to the Líofa scheme and who qualifies for the bursary to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn Irish by living the language. 756 bursaries have already been awarded since the scheme’s inception, helping ensure that everyone has this wonderful opportunity.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie