£225,000 resurfacing works for Draperstown housing area

Contact
The extensive resurfacing works will bein on Glenelly Villas next week.
A £225,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme throughout Glenelly Villas, Draperstown, will commence on Monday 13 January 2020.
The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 630 metres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageways and footways.
Given the nature of the scheme and to help ensure the safety of road users and workers, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure for the duration of the works, however, local access will be facilitated at all times.
Completion of the scheme by mid-March 2020 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.
The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys.
For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Rt. Rev. James Mehaffey, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, pictured with councillors at a civic reception to mark his retirement in 2002.
Community groups and charities across Co Derry are being invited to apply for funding through the new Tesco Bags of Help.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.