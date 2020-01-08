Just five Invest NI visits to East Derry in three years

Contact
Figures obtained by an SDLP Assemblyman show that only five potential inward investors have visited East Derry in the last three years.
The shockingly low statistics were obtained via a Freedom of Information request lodged by East Derry MLA John Dallat, who expressed his dismay at the numbers.
He said: "The concentration of new inward investment in areas outside the Greater Belfast Area is essential if we are to stem the flow of emigration and get new highly paid jobs into Coleraine, Limavady and Ballykelly where the potential is unlimited.
"This requires clever and imaginative use of Growth Deal Funding and other financial packages which generate new investment.
"We cannot sit back and curse the darkness.
"Invest Northern Ireland have, to their credit been organising events at the Coleraine Campus of Ulster University and carrying out visits to a number of companies and that is most welcome.
"However, the small number of bespoke visits over the last three years does indicate that more must be done and any new assembly needs to address regional disparities in new investment, identify the reasons why and change their sales pitch because I believe that East Derry has amazing potential for any inward investor who needs reliable employees, well-educated with good work ethics and supported by excellent schools, colleges and the university."
