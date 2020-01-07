PSNI appeal for information on missing Derry teenager

Contact
Missing 16-year-old Cheyenne Hazlett.
Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned regarding missing 16-year-old Cheyenne Hazlett. A spokesperson for the PSNI said : "This youth has been missing since 16.40 hours yesterday.
"If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please contact police via 101, quoting reference 1359 06/01/20."
