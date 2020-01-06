Derry woman asks for help to find missing dog

A Derry woman has made a heartfelt appeal for help to find her missing dog.

Margaruite Sharkey's bichon frise Oscar strayed from her home in Carnhill at Monday lunchtime and has yet to be found.

The beloved pet is two years old and is snow white.

Distraught Marguerite told Derry Now: "Oscar has no road sense and the only time he's out is when I have him on the lead. We think that the front gate was left open and he got out that way.

"I've been walking round Carnhill in a daze, crying, desperately trying to find him. I'm worried sick he'll be run over, or that someone will steal him because he's so friendly and trusting."

If anyone has seen Oscar they can phone Margaruite on 079 0287 9804.