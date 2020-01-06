New exhibition recalls Derry’s lost generation

A powerful new exhibition remembering child victims of the conflict from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is to open tomorrow night at the award-winning Museum of Free Derry.

“Lost Childhood” pays tribute to those who died before reaching their 17th birthday.

At least 186 of the 3,700+ lives lost here were child victims, according to the 2019 book “Children of the Troubles.”

The book, which won An Post’s Best Irish-Published Book of the Year, uncovered a number of children who had never been regarded as part of the official narrative including local children Gary Gormley, Damien Harkin and Tony Diamond.

Working alongside local families and the book’s authors, the Museum of Free Derry presents stories, memories and artefacts that highlight the lives of these children and young people and the sorrow of the families left behind.

“Lost Childhood” will launch tomorrow (Tuesday 7 January) at 7pm in the Glenfada Park museum and will run until 30 January. All welcome. Admission free.