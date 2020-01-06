Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

New exhibition recalls Derry’s lost generation

Museum of Free Derry to host display

New exhibition recalls Derry’s lost generation

Tony Diamond died in a gun incident when just 12 years-old.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A powerful new exhibition remembering child victims of the conflict from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area is to open tomorrow night at the award-winning Museum of Free Derry.

“Lost Childhood” pays tribute to those who died before reaching their 17th birthday.

At least 186 of the 3,700+ lives lost here were child victims, according to the 2019 book “Children of the Troubles.”

The book, which won An Post’s Best Irish-Published Book of the Year, uncovered a number of children who had never been regarded as part of the official narrative including local children Gary Gormley, Damien Harkin and Tony Diamond.

Working alongside local families and the book’s authors, the Museum of Free Derry presents stories, memories and artefacts that highlight the lives of these children and young people and the sorrow of the families left behind.

“Lost Childhood” will launch tomorrow (Tuesday 7 January) at 7pm in the Glenfada Park museum and will run until 30 January. All welcome. Admission free.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie