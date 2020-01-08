Guildhall to host public meeting on social justice

Contact
Meeting will take place 5.30pm–7.00pm this Thursday.
A public meeting on rights and social justice is scheduled to take place in Derry’s Guildhall this week. The meeting. organised by the Derry Trades Union Council (DTUC) in partnership with Derry City andStrabane District Council, will take place from 5.30pm–7.00pm this Thursday.
Encouraging the public to attend, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, said the public information session would assist in developing a week-long programme on Labour Rights and Social Justice Week scheduled to place from Monday, 27 April until Saturday, 2 May this year, and also include the Trade Union’s International Workers Day Rally.
She said the event was an important one for workers and employers to attend and would be beneficial to everyone who has an interest in social justice and workers’ rights.
The Workers’ Rights and Social Justice Week scheduled for the spring will have a dual theme of both celebration and education, associated and linked to the Trade Union Movement both locally and internationally, with community involvement and participation a key purpose and ethos.
It will also bring historical “stories to light” based on the Council’s collections and archives.
Those with an interest in attending are urged to register in advance via the following link - https://www.derrystrabane.com/informationsession
