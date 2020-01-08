Date confirmed for Enterprise Week 2020

The business community across the North West are being advised to put the 2-6 March next in their diaries to ensure they don’t miss out in an exciting five-day programme of events and activities scheduled for Derry City and Strabane District Council’s 2020’s Enterprise Week.



The 2020 Enterprise Week will focus on innovation and growth and will build on the excellent work done to date in assisting business start-ups and encouraging existing businesses to look at new ways to develop and enhance their business.



A host of experts will be on hand during Enterprise Week to offer young entrepreneurs and seasoned businesses alike advice on business planning, marketing their business and procurement. The five-day programme of mentoring, advice and networking will also highlight the services and support available to local SMEs and start-ups throughout the Council area – as well as provide a selection of ‘FREE’ events and workshops tailored to inspire and inform.



Speaking ahead of Enterprise Week, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle, said the event was getting bigger and better each year and encouraged all businesses and those with an interest in starting their own business to put the dates in their diaries to ensure they can take part.



She said: “Enterprise Week 2020 is a unique opportunity for Derry City and Strabane District Council and our partners to engage with local businesses and assist them in up skilling, networking and engaging with one another. It’s a key event in our business calendar and an important objective of Council to empower businesses to prosper through a strong, competitive and innovative economy and realise their economic potential for the benefit of all our residents.”



Louise Breslin, business support manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the final touches to the programme for Enterprise Week 2020 were currently being put together ahead of a formal launch in this month but assured the public that it would include a varied and interesting schedule of events and workshops.



She said: “When compiling the programme for Enterprise Week we are always very conscious of including a wide range of events to suit both young entrepreneurs and seasoned businesses alike with the practical advice and assistance that will help them produce effective strategies for achieving growth and development.”



Ms Breslin added: “Enterprise Week is also an opportunity for participants to meet, network and to share their experiences and learn from each other about the do’s and don’ts of forging a successful enterprise.”



Full details of Enterprise Week 2020 will be unveiled later this month and in the interim 2-6 March are dates for the diary.

To view the full programme for Enterprise Week 2020 and to register visit www.derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek



For further updates on this year’s events and activities in the run-up to Enterprise Week 2020 you can visit the Facebook page Business Support Derry Strabane.