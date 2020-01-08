Gold standard sugar craft artist to hold masterclasses

An award-winning Derry sugarcraft artist is set to share her skills with other cake decorators.

Geraldine Lindsay, of My Sugar Fairy Cakes, Eglinton, has partnered up with “Cake Minds” to bring regular sugarcraft and cake decorating workshops to her local area, with an emphasis on wellbeing as well as developing and improving skills.

Geraldine is a major name in cake decoration and was recently a Gold Award winner at Cake International, the world's biggest cake competition.



She is the only Cake Minds teacher in the North and her classes look set to fill up fast.

Keen to share her enthusiasm for helping people to develop their cake decorating skills, Geraldine isexcited at the prospect of being able to train people in her home cake studio where she offers a relaxed atmosphere in which to learn and have fun, whilst having a good chat and making friends.



Class sizes will be small enough to ensure everyone receives help in a warm and welcoming environment. “I like to give plenty of helpful tips to help people learn, but I like to see peopleenjoying themselves too," Geraldine explained. “The class aims to build skills and confidence and will introduce a range of methods working with sugarpastes in monthly two half-hour sessions, with the option of taking on other classes with Geraldine through My Sugar Fairy Cakes.”



When asked what was special about Cake Minds, Geraldine explained that there was an emphasis on enjoyment and wellbeing.”

She added: "There is a robust evidence base that supports the theory that social interaction and activities can help encourage and maintain wellbeing.



"The classes offer an aspect of mindfulness, where people focus on what they’remaking, rather than on the everyday issues that we experience, thus encouraging positive mental health.

"It is a supportive environment designed to build confidence and ability, in a safe and supportive environment.

"It's suitable for beginners as well as those already enjoying some aspects of sugarcraft and students are also connected to a Cake Minds support page with opportunities to avail of free tutorials and prize draws.



Concluding, Geraldine said: :"I am so excited to be starting on this venture and believe it has a lot to offer students whilst also supporting them allowing them to be creative and expressive, which is also known to benefit wellbeing."



The classes will take place at My Sugar Fairy Cakes, 16 Ballygudden Road, Eglinton and the first one will take place on Wednesday, 15 January, at 6:30pm

For more information, contact Geraldine at cakemindclasses@mysugarfairy.com