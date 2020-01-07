Laura's close shave for 'Team Callum'

A Derry woman has shaved her head and raised £1,699,96 for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy because, as she says, “hair grows back but muscles don’t.”



Laura before

Laura McCorriston’s hair raising scheme is the latest initiative for “Team Callum,” the family fund set up for Laura' eight-year-old son who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy on 25 February 2011.



#teamcallum is made up of Laura, Paul, Caitlín and Callum as well as their extended family and friends in the Limavady area and it has been raising awareness and funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.



Callum’s family were told by his paediatrician that he had been diagnosed with a spontaneous mutation of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.



The paediatrician visited the family home to explain everything, which the family were grateful for, as sadly some families are given this news over the phone. Callum now does physiotherapy twice a day and is taking the steroid Deflazacort, which he is doing quite well on. Callum also takes Translarna after mum Laura led a fantastic campaign to make sure it was approved for use in Northern Ireland.



So far, they have raised over £20,000 since #teamcallum was set up, taking part in skydives, abseils, and holding their own events such as Fun Days and raffles.



To support Callum’s family fund follow #teamcallum on Facebook or follow @_laurasmith46 on Twitter to hear how Callum and his family are getting on – or donate here.