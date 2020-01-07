Derry man with 'ludicrous' alcohol reading remanded in custody

When police arrested a man for disorderly behaviour they discovered he had breached his bail by consuming alcohol and had a reading almost five and a half times over the legal limit, Derry Magistrate's Court has heard.



Raymond Lishman (30), of Clarendon Street, appeared charged with disorderly behaviour in William Street on New Year's Day.

The court was told police were called to an ongoing disturbance in William Street and were told Lishman had thrown a bike at a shop window.



The shopkeeper did not wish to pursue the case but there was CCTV of the incident.

It was discovered Lishman had breached his bail by taking alcohol and a preliminary breath test revealed a reading of 190mgs with the legal limit being 35mgs.



A police officer opposed bail saying Lishman had “an horrendous record” and alcohol consumption led to offending.

He said it was the third breach of bail.



Defence solicitor, Kevin Casey, said his client had been out with family and had a run in with some youths.

He said Lishman had no recollection of the incident.



District Judge, Barney McElholm, said the reading was “ludicrous” and refused to re-release Lishman who was remanded in custody to appear on 16 January.