Charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on woman on New Year's Day

Contact
Bishop Street Courthouse
A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman.
Dean Robinson (26), of Fallowlea Park in the Caw area of the Waterside, appeared charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman on New Year's Day.
He was also charged with resisting police, criminal damage to a mobile phone and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle again on the same date.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said his client had taken the sensible approach to bail and would not be applying. Robinson was remanded in custody to appear on January 30.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.