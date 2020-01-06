Charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on woman on New Year's Day

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman.

Dean Robinson (26), of Fallowlea Park in the Caw area of the Waterside, appeared charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman on New Year's Day.



He was also charged with resisting police, criminal damage to a mobile phone and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle again on the same date.



Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said his client had taken the sensible approach to bail and would not be applying. Robinson was remanded in custody to appear on January 30.