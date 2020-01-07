Older People North West get active

Derry's older population are being urged to make a New Year's resolution to get out and join the fun at Older People North West’s Malvern House Centre.

The hardest part of any resolution is actually doing it but once you have, you will feel great.

The new season of activities starts today (Monday, 6 January) with the resumption of T’ai Chi for those who like gentle exercise.



Also today, the all-weather walking group resumes with a stroll along the River Foyle from St Columb's Park to the new North West Transport Hub at lunchtime while one-to-one computer tuition is available for those looking to brush up their skills or lose their fear of playing with their PC or tablet restarts.



Reading Friends will come up with stories and chat to entertain in the afternoon.

Members of the public are welcome to drop in and see the beautiful paintings created by both young and old with a series of paintings on favourite subjects done by primary seven pupils from Chapel Road Primary School and and residents in the centre's art group from today until 17 January next.



Christine Carlin, from Older People North West, said the group was “thrilled” to have the children’s “wonderful” art work stories and imagination on view to accompany its artists and start off the new year in a “bright colourful way.” She added: “Enrolment is taking place now for the next art course so why not discover your inner artist?”

Meanwhile, on 29 January next. there will be a “plastic fantastic” inter-generational workshop that will takeplastic waste and create something beautiful and insightful about the state of rivers, seas and oceans and what we can do.

Led by Bronagh Corr, artist in residence in the Western Trust, this short workshop from 1.00pm – 3.00pm is a chance to engage with neighbours, and people of all ages in making a sculptural statement about climate change.

02 Gurus will return on Tuesday, 14 January, to assist with any queries or issues around the smart phones or gadgets you may have received over Christmas.



January traditionally is not the easiest month to love and a Mood Matters workshop will take place in the Centre with AWARE on 22 January which will explore ways of weatherproofing your mood and building resilience and connections. Booking now taking place.



Singing and dancing have their place, too, with enrolment taking place for the intergenerational community choir.

Christine added: “If you have never sung in community you haven’t lived. Open to all, come along to the first of two workshops in Malvern House at 3.15pm on Thursday, 16 January. The second takes place at 6.00pm. If you are looking for a feel good activity this is it. Open to all who can breathe. Led by Valerie Whitworth, this is the place for everyone who was told they can’t sing because they can.”



She added: “Line dancing begins again on Thursday 9th and runs every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, so get the dancing shoes on and discover how life affirming it is to have a strong beat, great guidance and company on the dance floor.”

The new schedule of activities is available in centre and on-line. Contact 028 71 347 478 or email development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org