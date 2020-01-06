Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Suspended sentence for man who defacated on hospital toilet floor

A Derry man who defacated on the floor of a hospital toilet and threw it about has been given a suspended jail sentence at the city's Magistrate's Court.

Derry courthouse

Bishop Street Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry man who defacated on the floor of a hospital toilet and threw it about has been given a suspended jail sentence at the city's Magistrate's Court.

Ciaran Donohoe (45), of Culmore Road, admitted charges of criminal damage to police handcuffs and hospital property, disorderly at the hospital, assault on police, possessing drugs and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs on May 2. The court heard that police received a report of a car being driven erratically and they traced the last registered owner who was Donohoe.

They went to his address and found the car and the bonnet and wheels were still warm.
They spoke to Donohoe who was unsteady on his feet and had glazed eyes.

A breath test proved negative and he was arrested for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
The court was told Donohoe was taken to Altnagelvin due to police concern for his safety.
While there he defacated on the floor of a toilet.

When asked to clean it up he said that was the job of hospital staff. He started dancing and singing '“Come Out You Black and Tans” and fouled a pair of handcuffs that had to be replaced.

Defence counsel. Stephen Chapman. said Donohoe's licence had been revoked on medical grounds.
Donohoe was sentenced to five months suspended for two years, fined £300, disqualified from driving for 12 months and placed on probation for 18 months.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie