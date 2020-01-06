Suspended sentence for man who defacated on hospital toilet floor

Contact
Bishop Street Courthouse
A Derry man who defacated on the floor of a hospital toilet and threw it about has been given a suspended jail sentence at the city's Magistrate's Court.
Ciaran Donohoe (45), of Culmore Road, admitted charges of criminal damage to police handcuffs and hospital property, disorderly at the hospital, assault on police, possessing drugs and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs on May 2. The court heard that police received a report of a car being driven erratically and they traced the last registered owner who was Donohoe.
They went to his address and found the car and the bonnet and wheels were still warm.
They spoke to Donohoe who was unsteady on his feet and had glazed eyes.
A breath test proved negative and he was arrested for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
The court was told Donohoe was taken to Altnagelvin due to police concern for his safety.
While there he defacated on the floor of a toilet.
When asked to clean it up he said that was the job of hospital staff. He started dancing and singing '“Come Out You Black and Tans” and fouled a pair of handcuffs that had to be replaced.
Defence counsel. Stephen Chapman. said Donohoe's licence had been revoked on medical grounds.
Donohoe was sentenced to five months suspended for two years, fined £300, disqualified from driving for 12 months and placed on probation for 18 months.
