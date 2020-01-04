Derry girl wows judges on The Voice UK

A young Derry woman has progressed to the next round of The Voice after wowing all four judges on the first episode of the 2020 series.

Brooke Scullion's version of Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises' prompted Will.I.Am and Meghan Trainor to turn instantly.

They were quickly followed by Olly Murs and Tom Jones.

Each of the judges implored her to join their team.

After telling Tom Jones that both of her grannies were single and Olly Murs that one of them fancied a 'toy boy', Brooke eventually settled on American singer songwriter Meghan Trainor.

Meghan said she felt the competition was won already so impressed was she with Brooke's talent.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages - the battle rounds - and will be seen fighting over the best acts.

As always, the coaches had their backs to the stage so they can only base their decision to pick an act on the voice alone.

Each of the contestants who step out on stage must hold their nerve as they perform in the hope of seeing at least one chair spins round.

But if no coaches turn then the contestant leaves the stage immediately as the coaches remain with their backs to the stage, never seeing who performed.

After the auditions comes the Battles where the Coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take six through per team to the Knockouts.

If Brooke successfully negotiates the Knockouts she will earn a place in the live shows where the public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice 2020.