Eastwood: A deal is possible, it’s time to get to work

Political will exists to restore power sharing says SDLP leader
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said that it’s time for politicians to get back to work.
Speaking from Stormont yesterday evening, Mr Eastwood said:
“It has always been the case over the last three years that a deal to restore power sharing government in Northern Ireland could be done within a matter of hours. The political will now exists to secure a deal, it’s important that parties work intensively to get this over the line.
“The SDLP has worked hard with other parties to deliver proposals which we believe will unlock the impasse by reforming the Petition of Concern to make it a human rights compliant instrument. We are prepared to stretch ourselves to reach a consensus that delivers inclusive power sharing institutions.
“Next week healthcare workers will again take strike action in defence of patient safety and to secure a fair deal for hard pressed frontline staff. Their needs should be at the front of all our minds in the time ahead. It’s time we had a government that delivers for healthcare staff, for schools under immense financial strain and for families facing a welfare cliffedge. This is a time to deliver. It’s time for politicians to get back to work.”
