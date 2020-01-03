Local man appeals for help with charity ball in aid of cancer

A Ballykelly man who is running a charity ball in aid of three cancer charities has appealed to local businesses for help.

Michael McGill is hosting the event in the Whitehorse Hotel in October to raise money for Marie Curie, Macmillan and Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast.

All the money raised from the charity ball and raffle will help these charities, which are very close to my heart," explained Mr McGill.

"It will allow Marie Curie to provide specialist nursing to more people at home and it will help Macmillan to provide support, physically, emotionally and financially to more people.

"It will also help Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast increase their focus on their three key areas that they pride themselves on.

"These are patient care, patient comfort and research. And it will allow them to invest further into local cancer services."

Mr McGill has asked local businesses to get involved by donating a raffle prize, sponsoring a table or making a cash donation.

“We’d like to invite everyone both businesses and members of the public to our charity ball and raffle."It’s going to be a fantastic event and more details will be released closer to the time.

"Tickets will also be sold closer to the event, with the choice of being able to sponsor a table or buy a table between family and friends.

"Please save the date in those lovely crisp clean 2020 diaries for Saturday October 10, for what is set to be a fantastic night."

To sponsor a table, donate a prize or make a cash donation contact Michael McGill on 07842656775 or by email at Michael-92@outlook.com.