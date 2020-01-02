Three remanded in custody charged in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing in Derry

Three people have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged in connection with a stabbing on December 31.

Jonathan Gibson (30), of Crawford Square in Derry and a 16-year-old youth were charged with wounding a man with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on 31 December and possessing a knife on the same date.

Nikita Brogan (22), of Great James Street, was charged with assisting offenders on the same date.

Connecting all three to the charges and opposing bail, a PSNI officer told the court police were called by an ambulance crew to a report of a stabbing in Great James Street.

As police arrived two men were seen leaving the flat complex and walking away quickly.

Police stopped them and there was blood on their clothing and they were arrested and identified as Gibson and the youth.

The court heard police found the alleged victim “covered in blood” in a flat and he told them he had been atacked by two males who he did not know but he had been drinking with.

The stabbed man was found to have a wound to his back causing a collapsed lung, puncture wounds to the leg and slashes to the face.

The officer said CCTV was obtained and it showed the injured man approaching Brogan's flat armed with a hammer.

An altercation took place and the youth and Gibson could be seen attacking the injured man.

They were said to have followed the man as he went back to his own flat and on three occasions Gibson was seen to make stabbing and slashing movements.

The youth could be seen punching at the man on several occasions.

The injured man was described as “bleeding heavily” and made his way to another flat in the complex where the tenant there called an ambulance.

The officer said Brogan could be seen cleaning up the blood from the landing.

At interview Gibson said he had gone after the victim due to his concerns for the youth who had started fighting with the man.

He told police he had acted in self defence but did not intend to kill the man and if he had he would have cut his throat.

The youth told police he had hit the injured man “a few slaps” with a closed fist.

He said he had been unaware Gibson had a weapon and if he had he would have taken it off him.

Brogan said she had been drinking and returned to her flat to get ready to go out when the victim arrived with a hammer.

After the incident, she saw a lot of blood and said no one forced her to start cleaning it up.

Bail was opposed on the grounds of fear of further offences and unsuitability of addresses.

Eoghan Devlin, defence counsel for Gibson, said the injured man had “forced his way in” armed with a hammer and Gibson believed he was acting in self defence.

He said there was little chance of interfering with witnesses as there was high quality CCTV available.

Maoliosa Barr, solicitor for the youth, said his client claimed he was afraid of the man but was unaware of the knife.

Eugene Burns, for Brogan, asked the court to adjourn his client's bail application to see if an address outside the city could be obtained.

As regards Gibson, District Judge Barney McElholm said that for the protection of the public and the fact he was “the prime mover” in the incident bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until 30 January.

Judge McElholm adjourned the case against the youth until 21 January to see if a suitable address could be found.

Brogan's application was adjourned until Monday next, 6 January.