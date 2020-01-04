Could your family star with Mrs Brown?

The makers of a Mrs Brown spin off show are casting for an outspoken Derry family to take part in the next series.

The producers of BBC One's All Round to Mrs. Brown's are looking for fans of the show to nominate their relatives to get involved.



If your family is the type of who says the unsayable and can't let anything go by without a quip then they would love to hear from you.



Those chosen to take part will get the chance to chat with celebrity guests, make cheeky remarks and have a night to remember.

Ben McIntosh, of Hungry Bear TV, explained: "It would involve each episode's 'Front Row Family' being given the chance to be front and centre in our studio audience as if they are Mrs. Brown's special guests. They will interact with Agnes and the family, plus our celebrity guests and hopefully be given an incredible night to remember.



"We want to hear from interesting, fun, outgoing and opinionated family group2s with hilarious stories to share, or if they think their family has something that sets them apart from everyone else."



To nominate your family email mrsbrown@hungrybear.tv with your name and contact details to receive an application form or call 0141 405 1283.

The closing date for applications is January 31 next.