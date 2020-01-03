A journey of Irish folk music with The Kilkennys

The Alley Theatre in Strabane will be rocking to the sound of the best of Irish folk music on Friday 28th February next as The Kilkennys come to town.



The four-piece band have already proven a hit with northern audiences over recent years and their inaugural appearance at the Alley will show why the reputation of this talented and energetic group continues to grow well beyond these shores.

Following recent tours in Europe, the US and Asia, and their acclaimed performance on The Late Late Show on RTÉ, the fame of The Kilkennys continues to grow.



This show will take the audience on a journey through the Irish folk and ballad tradition and it will feature many well-known ballads as well as new material from The Kilkennys that continues the centuries old Irish bardic tradition.



From songs of love to ballads of emigration, The Kilkennys will provide an unforgettable, energy filled, toe tapping and hand clapping night of entertainment sprinkled with some of Ireland’s most prolific songs and ballads.

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be purchased online at https://www.alley-theatre.com/ or by calling the Box Office on 028 71 384444.