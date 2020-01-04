Derry doctor launches ‘Music Therapy and Autism’ book

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Dr. Josie Nugent launched her first book, “Music Therapy and Autism Across The Lifespan – A Spectrum of Approaches,” at the Trust’s headquarters at which Dr. Breda Friel was the main speaker.



Dr. Nugent’s maiden voyage into writing, the book - co-edited with Henry Dunn, Elizabeth Coombs, Emma Maclean and Helen Mottram – is one that holds a lot of research in the subject matter, celebrating the richness of music therapy approaches and bringing together the voices of practitioners across the country and mainland UK.

It has a strong focus on practice-based evidence and showcases clinicians, researchers and educators, working in a variety of settings across the lifespan.



A native of County Clare, the music therapist has been living in Northern Ireland for the past nine years and is married to well-known engineer and traditional musician, Brian Stafford.

She has worked now for two years at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and felt the time was right to launch her first book.

Taking up the story of how it came about, Dr Nugent said: “I devoted four years of my career to private practice mostly in the area of autism and felt it was worthwhile to document the music therapy processes I developed during this time with clients in the homeplace.



“I searched deeply to find creative ways forward to make a difference to the relational wellbeing of a child or young person in the homeplace and my results are presented in this book along with those of fellow practitioners across the UK.”

Writing on the launch of the book, Professor Jacqueline Z Roberts, Music Therapy MA Programme, London, said: “Wonderfully rich in its range of content, this book is a must read, an invaluable text for music therapists, other professionals and music therapy training programmes worldwide.”



A very good attendance at the launch heard main speaker, Dr. Breda Friel, point out the significance of the book.

She said: “For me it is such an important book and has application across many wider disciplines in social sciences and health.”

Also praising the fine work of Dr. Nugent, Christopher Cooper, manager, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, said: ‘We are all very proud of Josie and what she has achieved since arriving here at Foyle Down Syndromew Trust only a few years ago.



“On behalf of the directors, staff and myself, and indeed the children and young people who attend the Trust, we wish her every success with the book.”

The book can be bought from directly from Dr Nugent at the Trust (josie@fdst.org) at a reduced price or from Jessica Kingsley Publications and through Amazon and most online bookstores, priced £22.49