New Year walk for older people

The Older People North West all weather Walking Group starts up again next week with a walk along the St Columb's Park Greenway.

The walk, taking place on Monday next, 6 January, is flat and suitable for all abilities.



Christine Carlin, research development officer with Older People North West, said: “We welcome old friends and new back to join us in getting out by the river and the trees.



“Our walkers tell us that they feel motivated by walking with others; that they feel more confident walking in isolated areas with company and that they like to be able to move at their own pace and have a chat.

“ We have also learned that there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong coat on.



“With the new year, why not resolve to join us in exploring the beautiful pathways on offer in this city and come back for tea.

“So put your walking shoes on, wrap up well and walk with us.”

A bus leaves Malvern House at 1.00pm sharp.



For further information contact us on 028 71 347 478 or email development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org