Derry to host 4th Radical Bookfair

Contact
Book sellers, publishers and distributors from the length of Ireland will attend the bookfair with participants travelling from Scotland, England and Wales for the one day event.
Pilots Row Community Centre will next month host the 4th annual Radical Bookfair at its Rossville Street home in Derry.
Organisers of the annual community project – taking place on Saturday, 1 February - have confirmed the Bogside venue will host one of the largest number of independent radical press, book sellers, publishers and distributors from the length of Ireland with participants travelling from Scotland, England and Wales for the one day event. A spokesperson for the Derry Radical Bookfair said “We are delighted to once again confirm that we are able to add the Derry Radical Bookfair to the city’s political calendar after previous successful book fairs.
“The day-long event receives a fantastic response from the city itself and across the North West as it is able to provide easy access literature not normally found in usual bookshops and outlets. The Radical Bookfair is an important event which gives a great opportunity to independent booksellers and publishers due to the availability to network and create links and new important contacts.
“We welcome everyone to the Radical Bookfair with different political visions, ideas, practices and radical traditions.
“We pride ourselves in creating a space for books of local, national and international interests including social and labour history as well as themes covering radical feminism, queer liberation, anarchism, Marxism, republicanism and environmentalism.
“It is also a day in which a number of campaign groups have the opportunity to table stalls so as to highlight ongoing concerns such as human rights, environmental andsocial justice issues. This year we will be continuing with a series of book launches as well as several talks throughout the event which will again add to the overall community spirit that the book fair has created within a venue such as Pilots Row. For many the event ties in well with the week-long events leading up the the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice.”
Derry Radical Bookfair takes place on Saturday, 1 February next, from noon until 5.00pm at the Pilots Row Community Centre on Rossville Street.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Book sellers, publishers and distributors from the length of Ireland will attend the bookfair with participants travelling from Scotland, England and Wales for the one day event.
Young people taking part in North West Regional College’s Prince’s Trust Team Programme who donated their time to help local charity Kindship Care deliver vital services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.