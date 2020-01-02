Three charged in connection with Derry New Year's Eve stabbing

Three people are due to appear at Derry Magistrate's Court this morning charged in connection a stabbing incident in the city on New Year's Eve Night.

Two males, aged 16 and 30, have been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges are in connection with an incident in the Great James Street area of on Tuesday 31 December in which a man was taken to hospital.