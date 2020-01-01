Man killed and three injured in two-car crash in Co Derry

Contact
The tragedy occurred just over two hours into the new year
A 19-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning.
The collision occurred on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh shortly after 2.30am.
The victim was the driver of a red Audi car that was involved in a collision with a grey Audi car..
The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys, who were passengers in her car, were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
PSNI Inspector Brown is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moneysharvan Road early this morning and who saw either of the cars prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Magherafelt or the Collision Investigation Unit.
He said police were particularly keen to speak with anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.
He asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20.
The Moneysharvan Road remains closed this morning while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.
It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.
