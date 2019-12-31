Translink go above and beyond to perform 'Christmas miracle' for  Derry bride

Contact
Derry Soprana Elaine McDaid who got married in Derry four days ago.
A Derry bride has thanked Translink after it came to the rescue when she forgot vital medication.
Local soprano Elaine McDaid got married over Christmas and was about to jet off on her three week honeymoon from Dublin Airport when realised she had forgotten to pack what she described as 'essential medication'.
The Barcelona based singer took to Twitter to ask if anyone from Derry was travelling to the airport today.
Translink got in touch to say their driver would happily pick up the medication and meet her at the airport.
Elaine said Translink had performed a 'Christmas miracle' and described them as 'superheroes'.
In another twist, she then that her parents missed the bus and 'had to drive like maniacs to overtake him and catch him at the next stop'.
She added "The driver refused to take any payment as thanks, and told them to put it in the charity box.
"Thank you @Translink_NI what a good and decent service."
