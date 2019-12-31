Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Translink go above and beyond to perform 'Christmas miracle' for  Derry bride

Bus driver delivered essential medication to Dublin Airport free of charge

Elaine McDaid

Derry Soprana Elaine McDaid who got married in Derry four days ago.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry bride has thanked Translink after it came to the rescue when she forgot vital medication.
Local soprano Elaine McDaid got married over Christmas and was about to jet off on her three week honeymoon from Dublin Airport when realised she had forgotten to pack what she described as 'essential medication'.
The Barcelona based singer took to Twitter to ask if anyone from Derry was travelling to the  airport today.
Translink got in touch to say their driver would happily pick up the medication and meet her at the airport.
Elaine said Translink had performed a 'Christmas miracle' and described them as 'superheroes'.
In another twist, she then that her parents missed the bus and 'had to drive like maniacs to overtake him and catch him at the next stop'.
She added "The driver refused to take any payment as thanks, and told them to put it in the charity box.
"Thank you @Translink_NI what a good and decent service."
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie