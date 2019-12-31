Limavady man admits drugs charges

Contact
Coleraine Courthouse
A MAN has admitted drugs offences in relation to dates including Easter Sunday this year.
Niall Murphy (22), of Rosslyn Close in Limavady, had the case mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 23 where his defence solicitor was Paddy McGurk.
The case was adjourned to January 20 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
