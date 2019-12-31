Man charged with an aggravated Garvagh burglary

Contact
Coleraine Courthouse
A MAN charged with the aggravated burglary of business premises at Main Street in Garvagh has appeared at court.
Kevin Doherty (28), with an address listed as Lodge Road in Coleraine, is accused of entering the business premises on March 22 this year whilst possessing a claw hammer as a weapon when a handbag was stolen.
He is also accused of stealing a Jaguar car in a 'creeper' style burglary at Lyttlesdale in Garvagh on March 23 this year.
The defendant's bail conditions include not entering Garvagh.
The case was mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 23 and adjourned to January 6.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had spent nine months on remand in connection with the charges.
