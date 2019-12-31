Traffic disruption expected as £175,000 road works gets underway

Motorists regularly using the main Desertmartin to Draperstown road are being told to expect delays as work on a £175,000 resurfacing scheme begins next week.



The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 1.3 kilometres from its junction with the A29 Tobermore Road to Nutgrove Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network.



The carriageway works on the Draperstown Road, Desertmartin will commence on Monday, January 6 2020.

Given the nature of the scheme and to help ensure the safety of road users and workers, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure for the duration of the works.



During the road closure a two-way traffic diversion will be in operation along the A29 Tobermore Road from Desertmartin to Tobermore and the B40 Draperstown Road from Tobermore to Draperstown.



The Nutgrove Road/Tobermore Road junction will also be closed to all traffic.

Residents and landowners living along Nutgrove Road should use the Iniscarn Road to access the A29 Tobermore Road and B40 Draperstown Road during the duration of this closure.



Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary. Local access will be facilitated.

Completion of the scheme by Sunday, January 26 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.



The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however road users should expect some delays and should allow additional time when planning any journeys.



The work was welcomed last week by Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Elattar who has campaigned for the much needed work.

She said: "At this stage, the work being done will only go as far as the Nutgrove Road, but I am hopeful that as soon as funds become available that the work will be continued along the road to Draperstown.



"This whole stretch of road needs to be done and we will continue to lobby for this to happen as soon as possible."

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com