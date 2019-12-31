Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Traffic disruption expected as £175,000 road works gets underway

Motorists regularly using the main Desertmartin to Draperstown road are being told to expect delays as work on a £175,000 resurfacing scheme begins next week.

Traffic disruption expected as £175,000 road works gets underway

Resurfacing work to begin on main Desertmartin to Draperstown Road

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Motorists regularly using the main Desertmartin to Draperstown road are being told to expect delays as work on a £175,000 resurfacing scheme begins next week.


The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 1.3 kilometres from its junction with the A29 Tobermore Road to Nutgrove Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network.


The carriageway works on the Draperstown Road, Desertmartin will commence on Monday, January 6 2020.
Given the nature of the scheme and to help ensure the safety of road users and workers, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure for the duration of the works.


During the road closure a two-way traffic diversion will be in operation along the A29 Tobermore Road from Desertmartin to Tobermore and the B40 Draperstown Road from Tobermore to Draperstown.


The Nutgrove Road/Tobermore Road junction will also be closed to all traffic.
Residents and landowners living along Nutgrove Road should use the Iniscarn Road to access the A29 Tobermore Road and B40 Draperstown Road during the duration of this closure.


Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary. Local access will be facilitated.
Completion of the scheme by Sunday, January 26 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.


The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however road users should expect some delays and should allow additional time when planning any journeys.


The work was welcomed last week by Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Elattar who has campaigned for the much needed work.
She said: "At this stage, the work being done will only go as far as the Nutgrove Road, but I am hopeful that as soon as funds become available that the work will be continued along the road to Draperstown.


"This whole stretch of road needs to be done and we will continue to lobby for this to happen as soon as possible."
For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Shops recognised for best festive window displays

The Flower Basket on Main Street Garvagh was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Garvagh. Gillian McGarrell is pictured with Shaun Kennedy

Shops recognised for best festive window displays

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie