Over £3,300 raised to help Helena search

Contact
Missing Helena McElhennon who was last seen close to the Foyle Bridge on November 24, 2019.
Over £3,300 has been raised to help in the daily search for missing mum-of-four Helena McElhennon.
The Crowdfunding fundraiser was set up to raise money to help in the search for the 42-year-old from Draperstown - and for others who find themselves in this situation.
Helena was last seen close to the Foyle Bridge on November 24, 2019.
There has been extensive ground and water searches taking place to help locate her.
Volunteers even helped search around the area on Christmas day with further daily searches around high and low tide times planned.
"At the time of writing this Helena will have been missing for 3 weeks, there are a range of charitable rescue teams and members of the public involved in the search and we are raising funds to aid in the daily search for Helena until she is found," according to the appeal.
"Helena is a much loved wife and mummy of 4, she is deeply missed by her family, friends, the entire communities of Desertmartin, Draperstown and further afield."
It adds that "currently there are 2 searches daily on foot on the river banks led by rescue teams during low and high tide, along with water support from a range of different organisations".
Updates on how you can get involved in the search or for updates on how the search is progressing can be found on our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/BringHelenaHome/
The post adds: "Many thanks in advance for your support and with this source of funding we will be able to provide more aid and help to everyone involved in this and future search's for other families who find themselves in this situation."
To donate log on to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bring-helena-home
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Flower Basket on Main Street Garvagh was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Christmas window competition in Garvagh. Gillian McGarrell is pictured with Shaun Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.