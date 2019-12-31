Tributes paid to the "wonderful" Patricia McSwiggan

Contact
The late Patricia McSwiggan pictured presenting the Anthony McSwiggan Laoch Gael award to son of the late Thomas Cassidy. Mr Cassidy was awarded the prestigious accolade posthumously. Pic Mary K Burke
Tributes have flooded in for a former teacher and respected gael who passed away suddenly.
Patricia McSwiggan from Desertmartin was laid to rest yesterday following a service at St Patrick's Church, Keenaught.
The 69 year-old, wife of the late GAA stalwart Anthony McSwiggan, was well known throughout the county and beyond.
As well as being heavily involved in her community, she was a huge supporter of Irish traditional music and culture.
She passed away suddenly at her Tobermore Road home on Friday, December 27, according to a death notice.
Announcing the news of her death on Facebook, a spokesperson for St Martin's GAC, Desertmartin, said: "It is with extreme sadness to learn about the sudden death of our former Irish Dance teacher Patricia McSwiggan.
"Patricia taught dance in the Gaelic Centre for many years and was well known throughout the Irish dance community.
"She was also wife of our former Chairman, Anthony McSwiggan.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to Patricia's family at this difficult time. May she rest in peace."
Scór Dhoire, where Patricia was an adjudicator, also posted a tribute to the much-loved 69 year-old.
"Patricia was a wonderful lady who loved her irish dancing and culture," a statement on the group's social media account read.
"We are proud and honoured to have known this very special lady who will leave a huge void in many peoples lives.
"Our condolences are with Patricia’s family."
Patricia's husband Anthony was a former Derry County Committee Vice-Chairman Desertmartin GAC.
He passed away in 2012.
