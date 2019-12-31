Man in dock over 'serious assault' in Limavady

A man was remanded in custody at Antrim Magistrates Court on Christmas Eve charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.



The charge is connected to an alleged incident in the Coolessan Walk area of Limavady which was reported around 4am on Monday December 23.



The defendant is Grant Campbell (23), whose address was listed as no fixed abode in Limavady.

The accused was brought into the dock in handcuffs.



After the charge was read a police officer said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charge.

A defence solicitor said no bail application was being made as the defendant had no suitable address to go to.

No further details were given to the court.



The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link on January 20.

On December 23 police had said they were investigating a "serious" assault and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.



The PSNI had said that when officers arrived at the scene the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were treating a man.

In a press statement on December 23, the police had added: "It was reported the victim may have been involved in a fight in the garden of the property".