Forum announces accessible events for 2020

Derry's Millennium has launched a list of events for next year aimed at making the arts accessible to all.

The Forum has worked in close collaboration with Access to Arts for All, (AAA) a new charity which is supported by and based in the theatre as part of its ongoing commitment to providing an all-inclusive experience for all patrons.



The first event is Moves and Melodies, an age and dementia friendly twelve month project commencing in January and continuing throughout the year on a monthly basis.

It features an afternoon of song and dance for older patrons that will be facilitated by Fiona Logue and Emma Lindsay who will bring their wealth of expertise in music and dance to over fifty participants each month.



There will also be Dementia friendly tea dances.

The already hugely successful monthly tea dance is held in the Forum’s Studio Theatre and is a free event.

An afternoon of music, dance and afternoon tea is on offer with music provided by local musicians including Melody Makers, Dougie Breslin and The Ringabellas.



For young people there is the Energy Train Project, an innovative new twelve month project aimed at those young people who are living with a disability.

Twelve patrons aged 15+ will learn new DJ skills from resident Energy of Light DJ’s Oliver Brown and Gary Curran.



The Millennium Forum’s technical team will also provide sound and lighting training to participants who will be offered a guest DJ slot at one of the Forum’s popular monthly Energy of Light Discos.

All participants who successfully complete this project will also receive an OCN accreditation.



Lisa Heaney, box office and access manager, is looking forward to these important events.

“We are delighted to offer these events as part of the continuing development of our accessible performances at the Millennium Forum.



"We are working incredibly hard to ensure that our venue is fully accessible to all our patrons and we greatly recognise the importance of removing barriers for people living with disabilities.

"We couldn’t achieve this without the help of our Access sponsors and funding partners Specsavers, Diamond Corrugated, The Enkalon Foundation, Community Foundation for NI, The Honorable The Irish Society and AAA.”



Dolores O’Reilly, Chairman of AAA, added: “As a charity based in and supported by the Millennium Forum theatre we warmly welcome this programme of accessible events; it helps achieve our aim of working towards equal participation and access to the arts and theatre for all. We work closely with members of the community who live with a disability, listening carefully to their needs and seek sponsorship and funding so we can make small changes that will make big differences to the experiences of everyone visiting the theatre and participating in the arts.”



Moves And Melodies and the Dementia Friendly Tea Dances are both ticketed events. Booking opens for both at 9am on Monday December 2 from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Applications for the Energy Train Project are now available from Lisa Heaney, box office and access manager.