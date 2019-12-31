Contact

OET opens North's first test venue in Derry

Foyle International in Derry has been chosen as a test centre for the Occupational English Test, an English Language test for overseas healthcare professionals.

The first test venue in Northern Ireland, the test will be available to take in Derry from December 2019.
Established in 1990, Foyle International specialise in Medical English and offer a one-week intensive OET preparation course before exam dates as well as 3, 6 or 9 month courses for those who require more preparation to improve their level of English.


The OET is an Australian developed international Medical English test that assess the language proficiency of healthcare professionals. It assesses all four language skills – listening, reading, writing and speaking – through test material designed to reflect real healthcare scenarios.


This initiative comes amid widespread concern of a shortage of NHS medical professionals across the UK.
For overseas nurses to work in the UK, they require OET Grade B and to pass the OSCE 1 and OSCE 2 exam. Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry is one of three OSCE 2 exam centres across all of the UK, making Derry a unique and attractive location for international nurses to gain the qualifications needed to work in the UK.


Paul Murray, director of Foyle International, said: “We at Foyle International are delighted to be the first OET centre in the north of Ireland. Having specialised in Medical English for over 20 years, Foyle intends to work closely with the new OSCE 2 centre located at Magee Campus, Ulster University to increase numbers of international doctors and nurses qualifying in the North West region as healthcare professionals and grow Derry as an International Medical Hub. Thank you to all our staff and associates for their hard work in bringing this project to fruition.”

