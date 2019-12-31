OET opens North's first test venue in Derry

Contact
Foyle International in Derry has been chosen as a test centre for the Occupational English Test, an English Language test for overseas healthcare professionals.
The first test venue in Northern Ireland, the test will be available to take in Derry from December 2019.
Established in 1990, Foyle International specialise in Medical English and offer a one-week intensive OET preparation course before exam dates as well as 3, 6 or 9 month courses for those who require more preparation to improve their level of English.
The OET is an Australian developed international Medical English test that assess the language proficiency of healthcare professionals. It assesses all four language skills – listening, reading, writing and speaking – through test material designed to reflect real healthcare scenarios.
This initiative comes amid widespread concern of a shortage of NHS medical professionals across the UK.
For overseas nurses to work in the UK, they require OET Grade B and to pass the OSCE 1 and OSCE 2 exam. Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry is one of three OSCE 2 exam centres across all of the UK, making Derry a unique and attractive location for international nurses to gain the qualifications needed to work in the UK.
Paul Murray, director of Foyle International, said: “We at Foyle International are delighted to be the first OET centre in the north of Ireland. Having specialised in Medical English for over 20 years, Foyle intends to work closely with the new OSCE 2 centre located at Magee Campus, Ulster University to increase numbers of international doctors and nurses qualifying in the North West region as healthcare professionals and grow Derry as an International Medical Hub. Thank you to all our staff and associates for their hard work in bringing this project to fruition.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
MONAGHAN MISERY... Ryan Bell in action for Derry against Monaghan in yesterday's McKenna Cup game in Inniskeen.
The late Shea Conway's sisters Patricia Kelly and Paula McLaughlin presenting winner of the main pot Peter Doherty with the trophy.
Anne Tracey, Michael Corey and Roy Arbuckle in rehearsal mode before their Heaney Home Place gig on the 11th of January
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.