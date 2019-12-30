New Year, New Plans!

As we welcome 2020, new year resolutions and vows of self-improvement are bountiful, but why don’t you try something different this year and instead of plans of diet, exercise, etc., throw this energy in to making plans for some cultured trips and city breaks for the year ahead! Travel and adventure feed the soul, and let’s be honest, this is a much more fun new year plan – and is a resolution that you may actually stick to!



January may be a long month in terms of having money to spare after all the festive celebrations, but fret not, as City of Derry Airport offer some fantastic budget-friendly city breaks.



Ryanair operate a regular service from City of Derry Airport to the charming and cultured city of Edinburgh with fares available from just £9.99pp one way. You can also enjoy a break in friendly, fun-filled Liverpool with Ryanair flights from City of Derry Airport starting from as little as £12.99pp one way.



Loganair also offer travel from City of Derry Airport to London Southend and Glasgow throughout the week with all-inclusive fares available from £39.99pp one way. The all-inclusive fare system means that 15kg hold baggage and 6kg hand luggage fly for free and you can enjoy complimentary in-flight refreshments!



Manchester city breaks will additionally be available with Loganair on a regular basis from May 2020 and flights are available to book now via www.loganair.co.uk.



If your 2020 adventure budget can stretch a little further, then why not book some European breaks to some of the most interesting and beautiful cities in the world! Thanks to Loganair’s new code share with Flybe, you can now travel from City of Derry Airport to the luxurious Germany city of Düsseldorf via Glasgow. And from May 2020, you will be able to fly from City of Derry Airport to Paris, the famed city of romance, and Amsterdam, the picturesque city of canals, via Manchester Airport. Düsseldorf, Paris and Amsterdam breaks from City of Derry Airport are available to book on the Loganair website.



Or if you fancy planning the trip of a lifetime this year, City of Derry Airport can certainly help with this too as there are some amazing international connections available with Loganair!



Loganair’s interline agreement with Emirates means you can now travel to Dubai and Australia via Glasgow with one single booking. Loganair also have a new interline in place with United Airways, offering travel from City of Derry Airport to New York via Glasgow. And from May 2020, you will be able to travel to Washington and Chicago, as well as New York, via Manchester. With this method of booking, your baggage will be taken care of from City of Derry Airport right through to your final destination, ensuring an enjoyable travel experience for you!



And what could be more convenient than starting your trip from your local airport with cost-effective car-parking, convenient transport links and a speedy, stress-free journey though Check-in and Security.



You can start your break in style by pre-booking into City of Derry Airport’s Amelia Earhart Lounge where you can avail of complimentary drinks, snacks and television entertainment in a relaxed space whilst enjoying fantastic views of the airfield and surrounding area. Visit www.prebook.cityofderryairport.com to book.



Make 2020 an unforgettable year of travel! Book your next adventure today via www.cityofderryairport.com