Ladies of Foyle Valley House get a new look for 2020

The residents of a supported accommodation facility in Derry got a makeover recently.



Foyle Valley House is a 14-bed facility providing a home to women with addiction issues and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The unique endeavour from Apex Housing has been in operation since February 2001.



Two local hairdressers visited Foyle Valley House to give the ladies a new look for Christmas, free of charge.



Kim Olphert, support worker at Foyle Valley House, said the kind gesture made a big difference.



"The hairdressers came out after a long day at work and spent a few hours cutting and styling seven of our very grateful residents hair.



"They all looked stunning and were delighted with the outcome.



Ms Olphert said the residents of Foyle valley House faced a number of challenges.

"Most of our clients suffer with depression and self-harm and suicide attempts are common, they have poor self-worth and are unable to see a future where they are considered valued by their families or society in general.



"They feel they have no reason to stop drinking when they are considered to be a failure as wives, mothers and the nurturers of society.



"They are some of the most marginalised and stigmatised in our community.”



She concluded: "But thanks to this kind gesture for a few short hours these ladies felt special."