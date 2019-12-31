Derry musicians to honour Heaney

Talented Derry musicians will take part in a special performance at the home place of celebrated Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney.



For the third year running and back by popular demand, Roy Arbuckle is joined by his frequent collaborator, singer Anne Tracey, for an acoustic afternoon of music, song and poetry at the Seamus Heaney Home Place on January 11th between 2pm and 4pm. Says Roy, “ The poetry of Seamus Heaney has always captured my attention. Often Heaney manages to say with a touching sensitivity and brilliant eloquence the kinds of things I am also trying to say through my own song writing. His is truly poetry ‘for the soul’. To be invited to play at the Heaney Home Place for this the third January running is a special honour and a thrill.”

During their afternoon gig, Anne and Roy will feature tracks from their “Songs for the Soul” CD as well as songs from artists as various as Judy Collins, Tom Waits and the late and much mourned, Eamon Friel. Anne explained: “Both of us are delighted to be joined by that fabulous musician and arranger, “the maestro” Eddie O Donnell on keys and guitar as well as by my brother, Michael Corey, a mighty singer with a wide repertoire of songs.”



Anne Tracey is well known for her very successful annual City of Derry Jazz festival shows. Like Roy she too is delighted and honoured by the invitation to sing at the Heaney Home Place. “The six of us are all looking forward to performing together.” she said. “We have chosen a set-list which includes both original and traditional songs, songs we hope will touch the hearts of the audience gathered in the Heaney Home Place just a couple of weeks into the new year, songs with a story to them, songs that explore the pull of ‘ home’ ‘identity' and ‘place’ and songs with a bit of craic to them.



“Though I have lived in Derry for a long number of years, for me it is special to be performing in such a magnificent venue so close to my own home town of Moneymore. And I am thrilled that my brother, Brendan Corey, is making a pilgimage to the Heaney Home Place all the way from Long Island, New York. Brendan has been singing and playing professionally in New York for over forty years but has joined us for a few songs over the past three years. He is truly smitten by the atmosphere and audience reception in the Heaney Home Place.”



Tickets available on line or by ringing 028 79387444.