Local businessmen recognised in New Year's Honour list

Local businessmen have been recognised in the New Year's Honour list.
Included this year is John Healy who is the Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland. He will receive an OBE for services to the economy.
Mr Healy has 25 years' experience in technology, predominantly in the financial services domain.
Prior to joining Allstate, John led Citi's delivery centre in Belfast, providing IT, Operations, HR, Legal, Finance and Risk Services to the broader Citi group as one of 27 global delivery centres in its global network.
At Allstate, Mr Healy is the managing director of Allstate NI, leading the team of 2,200.
Simon Hunter, the Chief Executive Officer of Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited, a company based at Springtown Industrial Estate in the city is to receive an MBE for services to Business and the Economy.
The list continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK.
Controversy
The decision to knight the former Conservative minister, Ian Duncan Smith, has sparked outrage.
He is known as the architect of Universal Credit, a change to the benefits system, which has forced hundreds of local families to food banks.
Dr Mona Kamal Ahmed, a NHS psychiatrist, claims Mr Smith was responsible for "some of the cruellest most extreme welfare reforms this country has ever seen".
A petition launched by the doctor calling for him to be stripped of the knighthood.
Meanwhile, Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton has turned down an OBE.
The author, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, said he could not receive an honour in protest "at those who remained unresponsive" to help families and survivors affected by the disaster.
