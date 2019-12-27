Contact
Man granted anonymity on drug supply charges
A man was granted anonymity when he appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court this week charged with a number of offences, including being drug supply charges.
The man was granted anonymity after the court was told police were “sympathetic” to the application after threats appeared on social media.
The man was charged with possessing cocaine and ecstasy on December 20.
He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy on dates between October 23 and December 20.
He was further charged with possessing cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply and possessing criminal property on December 20.
Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, told the court mobile phones had been seized and were currently being examined.
He said he was assuming that no bail application would be considered until that process was finished.
He said that in that case there would be no application.
The man was remanded in custody until 16 January next.
